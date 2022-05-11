CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

IPL's two most successful teams - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - will face each other in unusual circumstances. Mumbai Indians are already out of playoff contention while Chennai Super Kings no longer have their fate in their own hands. The CSK vs MI match is set to place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are languishing at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in 11 matches. CSK have fared slightly better with four wins in as many games but they too have been way below their standards in this IPL.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs MI Telecast

Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 HD, channels will telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians encounter.

CSK vs MI Live Streaming

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs MI Match Details

The CSK vs MI match is slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, 12 May at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Ishan Kishan

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Tim David

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Choudhary, Kumar Kartikeya

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mayank Markande, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

