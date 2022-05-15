CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings' next IPL 2022 match against the Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is effectively a dead rubber, at least in the context of the league table. CSK have no chance of making it to the playoffs while Gujarat Titans have already secured qualification and currently leading the charts. However, the Hardik Pandya-led side would look to keep their winning momentum going and finish in the top two to get two shots at reaching the final.

As far as CSK are concerned, they would look to build a team for the future and of course, try hard to improve their standing at the league table. The MS Dhoni-led side is currently at number nine with eight points in 12 matches.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans; here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs GT Telecast

Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 HD, channels will telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans encounter.

CSK vs GT Live Streaming

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs GT Match Details

The CSK vs GT match is slated to be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, 15 May, at 3:30 PM IST.

CSK vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Wriddhiman Saha

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan,

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Yash Dayal

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

