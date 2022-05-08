CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals have found some crucial momentum with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. This should give them some confidence when they clash with a jaded Chennai Super Kings in the second contest of Sunday's doubleheader.

The Yellow Brigade, led by MS Dhoni, has just not been able to hit their stride all season and has lost seven out of ten fixtures. They are not in contention to make it to the playoffs, but would still want to play for pride and topple a few apple carts along the way.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, found back their form when they beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs to keep themselves alive in the playoffs race. They have 10 points in as many games.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals; here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs DC Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals encounter.

CSK vs DC Live Streaming

The match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs DC Match Details

The CSK vs DC game will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, 8 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK vs DC Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel/Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022 and IPL 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.