CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals have found some crucial momentum with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. This should give them some confidence when they clash with a jaded Chennai Super Kings in the second contest of Sunday's doubleheader.
The Yellow Brigade, led by MS Dhoni, has just not been able to hit their stride all season and has lost seven out of ten fixtures. They are not in contention to make it to the playoffs, but would still want to play for pride and topple a few apple carts along the way.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, found back their form when they beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs to keep themselves alive in the playoffs race. They have 10 points in as many games.
Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals; here is everything you need to know:
CSK vs DC Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals encounter.
CSK vs DC Live Streaming
The match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
CSK vs DC Match Details
The CSK vs DC game will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, 8 May, at 7:30 PM IST.
CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Devon Conway
Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant
Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson
Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mitchell Marsh
Bowlers: Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed
CSK vs DC Probable XIs:
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel/Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022 and IPL 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Here's the head-to-head record between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.
Here's weather update for Pune during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match.
GT vs PBKS Match 48 Predicted Playing 11 - My Tata IPL team 2022 prediction Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings