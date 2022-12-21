Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit back at PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s suggestion to pick T20 players for Tests following their humiliating 3-0 Test series loss at the hands of England at home.

England, touring Pakistan for a Test series for the first time in 17 years, registered a thumping eight-wicket win inside four days in Karachi to sweep the three-match series, their celebrated ‘Bazball’ approach to the red-ball game earning them another clinical victory.

Read: England cricket team cap revival year with Pakistan whitewash

And Raja, in a discussion with commentator Mike Atherton during the second Test in Multan, advised the Pakistan team to draft T20 players into the Test side to try and emulate England’s winning formula and catch up with the Ben Stokes-led side in the process.

Star batter Babar, though, didn’t buy the suggestion when asked about the same during the post-match presser after the defeat at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

“There is a set plan for everything and we have it for every format. You can’t change things in a day or week. It takes time. For mindset to change, it takes time. Then, if we start playing defensively, journalists will ask why we don’t play aggressively and when we play aggressively, they ask why we don’t play the other way.

“There will always be questions, you can’t please everyone. Ultimately what matters is results. If results don’t come then questions will be raised no matter what we do,” Babar responded.

The defeat in Karachi has led to many firsts for the Pakistani team — their first-ever Test series sweep on home soil as well as the first time they’ve lost four games in a row in the format. It has also put the jobs of Babar and Raja as Pakistan captain and PCB chief respectively in danger, although the former has insisted he wants to continue in the role.

