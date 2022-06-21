'Can bat a bit lower, finish games: Mohammed Kaif's suggestion for Sanju Samson

For all this talent and ability with the bat, Sanju Samson has not been able to nail down his spot in India’s playing XI. Each season, he plays a number of memorable knocks in the IPL following which clamour grows for his selection for India. He was surprisingly excluded for the side against the T20I series in South Africa, but has been named in the squad for the Ireland tour.

Former Indian batter Mohammed Kaif has said that Samson has an impressive skill-set, but he needs to stick longer and finish off games. Going forward, Kaif believes that the right-hander needs to shift down the order as it could give him a defined role going forward.

"Samson has not done justice to the amount of talent he has got. He plays well in the IPL and gets good starts. But he is not consistent despite having that X-factor. He can win the game for India on his day. But I feel Samson can bat a bit lower. My suggestion to Samson would be that he should start finishing the games,” Kaif said in a virtual interaction that was hosted by Sony Sports.

In the IPL this season, the Rajasthan Royals captain Samson scored 458 runs in 17 games at an excellent strike rate of 146.79. He will now be a part of the Indian side that will tour Ireland and will take on the hosts in two Twenty20s at Malahide on 26 and 28 June.

"Samson should come down the order and finish the game for India and Rajasthan in the future. He has got the talent and skill but hasn't done justice. He has got the opportunity to play for India but has not grabbed it with both hands. Maybe now he will look to do that if he gets a chance,” Kaif went on to add.

