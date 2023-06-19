Usman Khawaja became a thorn in the flesh for the Bazball-inspired England who made a bold declaration on Day 1 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test. England declared on 393/8 with Joe Root batting on 118 and while the hosts would have expected to wrap up the Australian innings in a quick time, opener Khawaja fought tooth and nail to keep the Aussies afloat.

Ashes 2023: On rain-hit day, England bowlers spit fire

The Australian got to his hundred in 198 balls and in complete contrast to the batting style of the local batters. His dogged innings eventually came to an end on 141 off 321 on Day 3 with England captain Ben Stokes opting for an ingenious field setup that unsettled the batter and led to his dismissal.

With Ollie Robinson bowling, Stokes placed six fielders in front of the batter to build pressure on Khawaja. All fielders were placed in close-catching positions, three on the offside and three on the leg as the field setup looked like an umbrella.

It took just two balls for the plan to work as Khawaja was cleaned up off a yorker from round the wicket trying to smash the ball over the close-catching fielders.

Only in Test Cricket 😍 An unconventional field setup from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 forced Usman Khawaja to come down the track and ended up getting bowled 😲👏#SonySportsNetwork #TheAshes #ENGvAUS #RivalsForever pic.twitter.com/jb0XKnBJCv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 18, 2023

The fielding setup that did the wonder has been described by many as “Brumbrella”.

Brumbrella takes its name from a large pitch covering that was used at Edgbaston from 1981 to 2001.

It’s the latest in the series of innovations implemented by England in the recent past as they attempt to spice up Test cricket.

Khawaja’s dismissal also led to a collapse as Australia lost their last three wickets for just 14 runs and were bowled out on 386, 7 runs behind England’s first innings score.

England finished Day 3 on 28/2 and lead by 35 runs as play was called off due to rain.

The hosts lost both their openers — Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

