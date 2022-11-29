Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is carrying the legacy of fast bowling that his country is known for. The 19-year-old is looking forward to playing the historic Test series against England on home soil. The Three Lions have travelled to Pakistan after 17 years for red-ball cricket. Ahead of the first game of the three-match series, Shah discussed the upcoming fixture during a press conference. He seemed quite excited to perform in front of veteran pacer James Anderson and termed the English bowler “a legend.”

While being asked about the reason behind Anderson’s long cricketing career, Shah showered immense praise on his dedication towards the game. The 40-year-old quick is going to appear in his 176th Test in Rawalpindi on 1 December. According to the youngster, it was only “hard work” that helped him come a long way.

Shah explained, “Being a fast bowler, I know how difficult it is, so it is a massive achievement. He is a legend, and we can gain a lot from him. Whenever we meet, we talk about this. You can only guess how much effort he is putting in since he is still playing at the age of 40.”

The reporter further probed the topic by asking Shah’s view on the “pace vs skill” debate stating that Anderson still has the skills, even though his speed has decreased. Cutting short the question, the cricketer came up with a hilarious reply, “Brother, I only have 30 percent English. My English is done now.”

Never a dull moment with Naseem Shah ♥️ #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/yhdKl8T2km — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 29, 2022

However, he turned back to the topic and noted that Anderson’s long career has helped him gain a great understanding of the game. “I told you, he’s the legend. He knows everything. He knows how to take wickets because he has played cricket everywhere in the world. That’s why he’s one of the best bowlers in the world,” the Pakistan prodigy further added.

At this age, Naseem Shah has already featured in 13 Tests and has fetched a total of 33 scalps. He earned his maiden Test call-up back in 2019 in Australia despite featuring in just five first-class games. His exceptional display of pace and swing during the T20 World Cup in Australia earned him much popularity. However, he only managed to pick up three wickets in Pakistan’s run till the final.

