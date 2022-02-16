British commentator Isabelle Westbury and India cricketer VR Vanitha embroiled in heated row over Mithali Raj

British commentator and journalist Isabelle Westbury and Indian cricketer VR Vanitha were involved in a heated row on social media over Mithali Raj, after India Women team lost the second ODI against New Zealand by three wickets on Monday, 14 February.

The Indian team, led by skipper Mithali Raj have conceded a 2-0 lead to the White Ferns in the ongoing five-match series. Raj had scored two consecutive half-centuries in the first two matches (59 runs from 73 balls and 66 not out off 81 balls). However, she was heavily criticised by Isabelle Westbury, who tweeted that the Indian skipper was currently both, the best and worst thing about Indian cricket.

Mithali Raj is both the best and worst thing about Indian cricket rnow. #NZvIND — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) February 15, 2022

Right-handed batter VR Vanitha was enraged at Westbury’s tweet and was quick to retort to her comment.

The seasoned opener, who has represented India in six ODIs and 16 T20Is wrote that “There is only the ‘BEST’ to it”. She further asked Westbury to focus on the England side, who lost the Women’s Ashes to Australia in February this year.

There is only the ‘BEST’ to it . Rather than worrying so much about Indian cricket , it will do you a world of good to worry about England . They were drubbed by the Aussies . — Vanitha VR || ವನಿತಾ.ವಿ.ಆರ್ (@ImVanithaVR) February 15, 2022

The war of words continued as Isabelle Westbury responded to Vanitha’s tweet, saying that she was of the opinion that Mithali Raj was indeed a brilliant player but "unsuited to India’s progression". The British journalist also tweeted a news article written by her on the England Women’s defeat at the Ashes, pointing out that she does worry about England a lot.

Cool cool, I disagree. Surely that's okay? Imo Mithali's both one of best to have played but wholly unsuited to India's progression. And I am surely allowed to hold that opinion? And yes, believe me, I worry a lot about England. My most recent words on the subject, I believe... pic.twitter.com/1e1N8m3wA9 — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) February 15, 2022

The heated row went on as Vanitha gave a fierce reply to Westbury, asking her about her own playing records.

She said, ”Sorry, just asking how many international games have you played? Did not find your stats on Wikipedia”. Vanitha added that Isabelle Westbury had a colonial mindset due to which she kept instructing the Indian women team on what they should do. “Get yourself together Brit!!”, she wrote. The tweet was later deleted.

Vanitha also replied to the British commentator and journalist’s article, pointing that she did not mention the names of any players in her write-up, while she had no qualms naming Mithali Raj.

Also had a look at your so called article . You don’t mention any players name . Decent there , Indecent here . Leave the Growth of Indian cricket in the hands of Indians . — Vanitha VR || ವನಿತಾ.ವಿ.ಆರ್ (@ImVanithaVR) February 15, 2022

Westbury replied to the cricketer's comments through a sarcastic tweet.

Sorry, I digress. Zero, zilch, nada, niente. I think my dad was correct when he said I was better off the pitch than on it. I will, umm, I guess hold my, umm, colonial (did we actually go there? Ah, we did. Verging on Godwin's Law?) mindset to, err, myself? PS #mithaliout (😬) — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) February 15, 2022

In the second-ODI of India Women played against New Zealand Women at Queenstown, India displayed a splendid performance as Richa Ghosh made 65 runs and Mithali Raj remained not out at 66. India made a total of 270 for 6.

Looing at the bowling side, Deepti Sharma took four wickets whereas Hamanpreet Kaur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav scalped a wicket each. However, it was New Zealand batter Amelia Kerr's unbeaten 119, which took the Black Caps towards victory. With one over to spare, New Zealand reached 273 for 7 in the second ODI, gaining a 2-0 lead the five match series.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.