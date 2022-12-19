England have been unmatched in red-ball cricket since former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum became the head coach of the Test unit. His strategies and decision-making skills are quite in line with skipper Ben Stokes and the recent results reflect it. After McCullum took over the coaching duties, England started playing with an aggressive attitude that has been termed “Bazball.”

However, McCullum was in the spotlight for a unique reason on Monday, ahead of the start of the third day’s play against Pakistan. The dashing Kiwi was seen turning into a spiderman and climbing up the fence to help a fan.

Ahead of the third day’s play, McCullum was spotted interacting with some fans. A handful of supporters gathered by the fence to have a close look at the legendary batter. The cricketer fulfilled their wishes and gave his autograph to everyone who asked for it.

Did you think there’s anything Brendon McCullum can’t do? We had a shirt mishap trying to throw it over a fence… BAZ TO THE RESCUE 🦸‍♂️#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/vxKDOOikwx — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile, a shirt accidentally got stuck into the barrier while McCullum tried sending it to the other side. The supporting staff put in much effort to release it but failed to do so. McCullum, who was available on the spot as well, finally decided to take on the responsibility. To everyone’s surprise, the 41-year-old climbed onto the enclosure, freed the shirt, and threw it to the fans on the opposite side.

England’s Barmy Army shared the clip of the incident on Twitter. The caption of the post read, “Did you think there’s anything Brendon McCullum can’t do? We had a shirt mishap trying to throw it over a fence. BAZ to the rescue.”

Under the aggressive and dynamic new coach, England were victorious in six of seven Tests against New Zealand, India, and South Africa during the home summer.

England also took an unassailable 2-0 lead against Pakistan, defeating them in the first two encounters. The third and final Test began on 17 December and is underway at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat first in the final Test. The Babar Azam-led unit managed to post 304 runs in the first innings. In reply, England produced 354 runs riding on a crucial century by Harry Brook (111 off 150 balls). Pakistan batters suffered a major collapse in the third innings, thanks to England bowlers Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed, who got three wickets each.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.