Brendon McCullum ‘starts senseless cricket in garb of fearless cricket’, says Salman Butt

Brendon McCullum's work as a coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) certainly did leave an impression with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) offering him the role of the men's Test head coach.

Not everyone is a fan of the former New Zealand captain's coaching skills though, including one Salman Butt.

The former Pakistan opener was critical in his views on McCullum the coach, saying he brings "senseless cricket in the garb of fearless cricket".

"McCullum has some issues. He knows one way. He won't look at the pitch, the venue, what can we score, how much we need for a particular opposition. He just says play freely, score quickly.

"He starts senseless cricket in the garb of fearless cricket at times," Butt said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

McCullum was in 2019 appointed as the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the franchise he also represented as a player in two separate stints — including in the inaugural season in which he smashed a blistering 158 in the first-ever match.

During his tenure, KKR finished runners-up in the 2021 edition of the league, losing to Chennai Super Kings in the final.

McCullum has also served as the head coach at KKR's sister franchise, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at CPL, with the side winning the 2020 edition under his watch.

McCullum oversaw a sharp turnaround in New Zealand's fortunes after taking over as the leader in the early 2010s, with the Black Caps reaching the final of the 2015 ICC World Cup which they co-hosted along with Australia, and also becoming a force once again in the Test arena.

He will be stepping down from his role at KKR at the end of the ongoing season to take over as the England Test head coach, which will be led by the New Zealand-born Ben Stokes. His first assignment in the new role will be against the Kiwis in June.

