Brad Currie took the mind-blowing catch in a T20 Blast match between Sussex and Hampshire.
Brad Currie’s catch in a T20 Blast match is being hailed as the “greatest ever” by the cricket fraternity. The Sussex player took the viral catch on Friday during a match against Hampshire Hawks at The Hove.
In the 19th over of the chase, Hampshire’s Benny Howell played a pull shot off Tymal Mills with his team needing 23 runs from 11 balls, but the desired result of a six didn’t come as Currie put in an exceptional dive to cut off the shot and picked a mind-blowing catch.
Everyone including the commentators, cricketers and fans was in disbelief over the catch.
Coming to the match, Currie’s catch helped Sussex win by 6 runs.
They had scored 183/6 batting first with Oliver Carter making 64. In reply, Hampshire were restricted to 177/9 with Currie taking 3 wickets for 27.
Liam Dawson made 59 for Hampshire.
