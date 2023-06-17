Brad Currie’s catch in a T20 Blast match is being hailed as the “greatest ever” by the cricket fraternity. The Sussex player took the viral catch on Friday during a match against Hampshire Hawks at The Hove.

In the 19th over of the chase, Hampshire’s Benny Howell played a pull shot off Tymal Mills with his team needing 23 runs from 11 balls, but the desired result of a six didn’t come as Currie put in an exceptional dive to cut off the shot and picked a mind-blowing catch.

Everyone including the commentators, cricketers and fans was in disbelief over the catch.

Has to be one of the greatest catches ever The distance he covers before diving ..phewwwww 🤯🤯 https://t.co/IhOn5ecRzx — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 17, 2023

Coming to the match, Currie’s catch helped Sussex win by 6 runs.

They had scored 183/6 batting first with Oliver Carter making 64. In reply, Hampshire were restricted to 177/9 with Currie taking 3 wickets for 27.

Liam Dawson made 59 for Hampshire.

