Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is known for not holding his emotions back on the cricketing field and the same was evident during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Saturday.

Shakib, who was picked by KKR in the IPL auction last month, was batting for the Fortune Barishal against Sylhet Strikers in the fourth match of BPL 2023. Seamer Rejaul Rahman Raja bowled a steep bouncer to the southpaw, who opted to let the ball sail over his head after initially shaping for a hook.

Shakib instinctively looked towards square leg umpire Mahfuzur Rahman, expecting him to stretch his arms, but let out an exasperated cry after not getting the decision that he was hoping for.

While Mahfuzur’s colleague Tanvir Ahmed, standing at the non-striker’s end, signalled one for the over, he was busy dealing with the irate national hero, who had walked right up to him for an animated conversation.

Watch the incident unfold in a video posted on Twitter:

Shakib and umpires. A love story that keeps giving.pic.twitter.com/15YqtZjsV0 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 7, 2023

This certainly isn’t the first time Shakib, who has 65 Test and over 300 limited-overs international appearances to his credit, has had a run-in with the on-field umpires at the domestic level.

He had similarly lost his cool during a Dhaka Premier League match in June 2021, where he was representing Mohammedan Sporting. In a match against Abahani Limited, Shakib had an on-field meltdown after an LBW appeal off his bowling was turned down by the umpire.

Shakib responded by angrily kicking the stumps at the non-striker’s end, which led to a commotion on the field. He would have another run-in later in the same match, this time walking to the non-striker’s end, uprooting the stumps with his hands and smashing them on the ground.

Shakib would later apologise for his act, describing it as a “human error”.

