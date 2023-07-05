Bodyline series: When Ashes caused a diplomatic incident in 1932-33

The second Test of the Ashes 2023 series at Lord’s Cricket Ground was marred by controversy and off-the field tension to say the least. While Australia did emerge victorious by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, the major talking point still was what transpired on the field, and it’s aftermath.

On Day five of the second Test, England skipper Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow were batting in the middle, with their score reading 193/5. England were to chase down a huge total of 371 to make it 1-1, but that was something not meant to be on the day.

Controversy erupted when Cameron Green, bowling the 52nd over, produced a half-tracker to Bairstow, who eventually ducked and started casually walking towards Stokes. It was at this moment when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw an underarm towards the stumps. While Bairstow considered it as a dead ball, umpire Marais Erasmus thought otherwise, giving the verdict in favour of Australia.

There were boos around the ground as Bairstow walked back. But the story does not end there. The Australian players including Usman Khawaja and David Warner received a hostile reception on the walk back towards the Lord’s Long Room, with a few MCC members verbally abusing the players. This resulted in a heated argument that involved the duo, and as a result three MCC members were suspended.

This controversy erupted in suck a way that even Prime Ministers of both countries intervened.

What did they say?

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was of the opinion that the way of Bairstow’s dismissal was not in the spirit of cricket, despite being in the laws of the game.

“The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did,” Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said on Monday.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, however, defended his cricketers who are ‘always winning’, and also took a dig at Sunak, urging him to ‘stay at the crease’.

The Bodyline

The recent Ashes controversy brought back memories of the infamous Bodyline, decades ago.

Back in 1932-33, during England’s tour of Australia for the ashes, the visitors led by Douglas Jardine, employed a Bodyline tactic which led to controversy. The tactic was meant to see off the legendary Australia batter, Sir Don Bradman.

The main aim for a bodyline delivery was for a right-arm bowler to bowl around the wicket, and into the body of the batter. This short-pitched ball would intimidate the batter and fend the delivery off to the leg side fielders.

In the 19th century, Bodyline was considered to be against the spirit of the game, and around the time the Bodyline series took place, the general perception was that England had crossed a line.

Bodyline is still a pretty much talked about topic these days too. As recently as in 2021, Cheteshwar Pujara copped brutal blows after Pat Cummins began bowling short balls into Pujara’s body. This was on the final day of that Test at Gabba in Brisbane.

The 1932-33 Bodyline series then escalated to a diplomatic incident. The Marylebone Cricket Club, with the support of the British public, still stood by their decision that the bodyline method was harmless, but took offence when they were termed “unsportsmanlike”.

Jardine and his England team threatened to withdraw from the fourth and fifth Tests unless and until Cricket Australia withdrew their controversial remark. Alexander Hore-Ruthven, the Governor of South Australia, even expressed concern to British Secretary of State for Dominion Affairs James Henry Thomas that the trade between the two nations would be impacted. When Australian Prime Minister Joseph Lyons met with members of Cricket Australia, it was only then that the conflict was settled. Joseph Lyons had warned on the economic losses that could be endured had Britain boycotted trade with Australia.

England continued to bowl Bodyline in the last two Tests, but thanks to slower pitches, the Aussies were never victims to serious injuries anymore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.