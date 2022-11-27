Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has put his weight behind the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that blaming the cash-rich tournament for Indian team’s disappointing show in the ICC tournaments is not fair.

“IPL is the best thing that has happen to Indian cricket. I can say this with all my senses. There has been lot of backlash regarding IPL since it started. Every time Indian cricket does not do well, the blame comes at IPL, which is not fair. If we don’t perform well in ICC tournaments, blame the players, blame the performance, but it is unfair to point fingers on the IPL,” Gambhir said while speaking at the TURF2022 & India Sports Awards of FICCI.

India made it to the semi-finals of the recently concluded T20 World Cup but suffered a massive defeat against England in the last four stage and bowed out of the tournament.

The Indian team hasn’t won an ICC trophy since 2013. The Men in Blue lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

The left-handed batter also lauded the BCCI for appointing former Indian players to coach the national team.

“One good thing that has happen in Indian cricket is that Indians have started coaching the Indian National Cricket team now. I strongly believe Indian should coach the Indian team. All these foreign coaches, who we gave a lot of importance to, come here to make money and then they vanish. Emotions are important in sports. The only people who can be emotional about Indian cricket are the ones who have represented their country.”

“I am a mentor of Lucknow Super Giants. One thing I want to change is that I want to see all Indian coaches in IPL. Because no Indian coach gets opportunity in Big Bash or any other foreign leagues. India is a superpower in cricket, but our coaches do not get opportunity anywhere. All the foreigners come here and get the top jobs. We are more democratic and flexible than other leagues. We need to give our own people more opportunity,” he added.

