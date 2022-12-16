Sydney Thunders were dismissed for 15 runs inside 5.5 overs against Adelaide Strikers in the round-robin Big Bash League match in Sydney on Friday.

In a jaw-dropping and astonishing happening, the Thunders registered the lowest-ever T20 score in the history of the format.

Set to chase a target of 140, the Thunders were never able to get going with the bat as they started losing wickets from the third ball of the innings itself and were dusted within 35 deliveries.



In fact, the stars seemed to be aligned against the Thunders as Striker’s Adam Hose caught a blinder fielding at cover-point to dismiss opener Matthew Gilkes off Matthew Short’s bowling.

However, after Short’s opening breakthrough, Henry Thornton (5/3) and Wes Agar (4/6) wreaked havoc. Thornton also registered a fascinating five-wicket haul in 2.5 overs, including a maiden over, conceding only three runs.

The batting lineup included the likes of Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw.

The Strikers went on to win the match by 124 runs. Interestingly, Rashid Khan, who was in the playing XI for Strikers, didn’t get a chance to bowl. The only time Rashid didn’t bowl in a T20 earlier was when the games were washed out – twice in 358 matches.

The match broke the record of the previous lowest T20 score of 21 that was registered by Turkey against Czech Republic in 2019.

Here is a list of the five lowest T20 scores before Friday’s match –

Turkey 21 (8.3) vs Czech Republic | August 2019

Seychelles 23/5 (9) vs Rwanda | October 2021 (lost by DLS method)

Somerset 24/8 (6) vs Jamaica | January 2011 (rain curtailed the match to 6 overs)

Abbottabad Falcons 24/7 (5) vs DM Jamail | February 2014 (rain curtailed the match to 5 overs)

Mid West Rhinos 24/5 (6.1) vs Eagles | March 2022 (lost by DLS method)

WHAT A LEAP!! Matt Short gets vertical to kickstart an incredible collapse from the Thunder! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/3no1FN73uE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2022

The wickets JUST KEEP COMING!! It’s now 6 FOR 9!! 🤯#BBL12 pic.twitter.com/E27h7jKVjZ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 16, 2022

“He’s T20 Scott Boland, this bloke!” Henry Thornton has snatched the @BKTtires Golden Cap straight back with 2-2 in his first powerplay over!! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/rjF9ZUIZsz — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 16, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.