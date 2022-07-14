Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a 'massive player' for India at T20 World Cup, says Darren Gough

The T20 World Cup is three months away and with few matches left to get things in order, the Indian think tank, combined with BCCI, would be eager to iron out their options for Australia. Plenty of focus is on the batting unit and the order of players with many in contention. Things are no less competitive on the bowling front.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are certainties for the 15-18 member squad. The fight for the third pacer would come in between Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and youngsters Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

Former England pacer Darren Gough believes experienced head in Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be a handy choice. "Getting into this Indian line-up will be difficult for him (Bhuvneshwar) when you've got Shami – the amount of wickets he has got, you've got Bumrah and these youngsters who are coming through and have got terrific pace and are desperate for an opportunity, Siraj as well."

"I think he is mainly going to be used now as a one-day specialist but there is no doubt that in Australia, with the new ball, there will be skill required and there will be swing and I think, there he will be a massive player for India," Gough told Cricket.com.

In the last three years, Kumar has struggled with form and fitness which has allowed the younger players to get a look in. But now that he's back and swinging the ball viciously, his inclusion would be helpful to the team, feels Gough.

"There is no doubt that his skill levels are right up there. The control of the new ball is not easy and when you bowl with the new ball, it doesn’t do what you want it to do most of the time. I have seen so many bowlers make that mistake. To be able to swing the ball from the off both ways takes terrific skills."

"And there is no doubt Bhuvneshwar has it. He is the perfect bowler for English-type conditions. To come and play County cricket, he would be special," Gough added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.