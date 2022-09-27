Though India clinched a commendable 2-1 victory against Australia in the first preparatory series before the T20 World Cup, there are still some areas of improvement that the side should focus on. Among them, the form of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is indeed a matter of concern.

Kumar turned out to be extremely costly, especially while bowling in the death overs. In the series, he managed to pick up just one wicket conceding as many as 91 runs in seven overs at an economy rate of 13. Following the off-colour performance, some experts and fans have been doubting Kumar’s role in the squad in the upcoming major ICC tournament.

Amid the situation, former India seamer Sreesanth urged the Indian side not to lose belief in the bowler and rather asked to support him until he gets back to his form. According to him, Kumar should receive support similar to what Dinesh Karthik had when he was attempting to join the Indian team. He has sent off quality batsmen.

“Even if you bowl well, 60–70 percent of your balls will get hit. It works out occasionally and other times, it doesn’t,” Hindustan Times quoted Sreesanth as saying. “I have a lot of faith in his skill and ability to swing the ball. Bhuvneshwar has also got the ability to bowl a slower back-of-the-length ball and a knuckleball. On Australian pitches, he will benefit if he changes his speed on the hard, bouncy wickets,” he further added.

Additionally, Sreesanth requested Kumar to believe in his own ability and not to give priority to others’ opinions. As a reason he explained, “Sometimes you become perplexed. You sometimes watch a lot of videos and read a lot. You often hear a lot of points of view on commentary.

“Everyone experiences such a phase; even I have done it. However, you must have faith in the incredible skill that brought you to this position and crowned you king. You must have faith in a higher power and confidence in your work ethics,” Sreesanth noted in the last.

Bhuvneshwar will not feature in the upcoming T20Is against South Africa which is slated to start from 28 September in Kerala.

