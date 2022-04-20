'Bhaiya chai, samosa, kuch du?': Suryakumar Yadav reveals chat with Rishabh Pant on 2021 England Tour

Suryakumar Yadav shared a hilarious incident about Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on India’s tour of England back in August 2021. In a chat with sports presenter Gaurav Kapur during episode 4 of Breakfast with Champions season 7, the 31-year-old Indian batter recalled a funny memory of his encounter with Pant while fielding beside him.

Rishabh Pant is already famous for his funny chats and antics from behind the stumps. Commentators at times stop only to listen to his funny takes. Pant earned plenty of fame after his banter with former Aussie skipper Tim Paine three years ago.

Though Yadav has not earned a Test cap yet, he was fielding as a substitute fielder for Cheteshwar Pujara during India’s Tour of England. The atmosphere of the match was tense and suddenly Pant came to him and asked some random questions. Yadav got puzzled as he was not familiar with Pant’s antics before.

"Once I was fielding at a silly point for Puji Bhai in a Test in England. The match situation was tight. And suddenly Pant goes 'Bhaiya chai samosa, kuch du? Over hogaya. Uth jao!' (bro do you need anything? Tea, samosa? Get up now, the over is done!)," Suryakumar said to Gaurav Kapur.

The Mumbai Indians’ batter also praised Pant for his wicket-keeping skill. But he also shared another episode involving Pant. While Yadav was fielding at silly point, Pant asked him to move 20 cm with a hand gesture, leaving Yadav confused. Then Pant told him that he was just bored and Yadav didn’t need to move.

Suryakumar Yadav made his debut in the white-ball cricket last year. Besides Pant, he has also been an important name in the squad and has been a consistent performer in India's otherwise often misfiring middle order. He is part of the Mumbai Franchise in the latest season of IPL and is looking in good form. However, Mumbai Indians are still looking for their first victory of the season after suffering losses in six consecutive matches.

