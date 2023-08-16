Ben Stokes, hero of 2019 Cricket World Cup triumph, has reversed his decision to retire from the ODI format. The decision comes ahead of England’s title defence in India and will make his comeback in the series against New Zealand.

Stokes, 32, had retired from the 50-over format last year, claiming that it was unsustainable for him to give his best across all three formats. He added the “England shirt deserves nothing less” than 100% commitment.

However, given his starring role in both the ODI World Cup in 2019 and 20-over version last year in Australia, Stokes’ big-match abilities were highlighted. Both Matthew Mott, the white-ball coach, and Jos Buttler, the limited overs captain, voiced their desire to persuade Stokes to change his mind.

He has now been named in the 15-man squad to take on New Zealand. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) would like to retain the same squad for the ODI World Cup in India. England start their title defence against New Zealand, a rematch of their epic finale in 2019.

“The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again,” said the national selector Luke Wright.

Stokes is one of the nine players still in contention from the ODI World Cup triumph at Lord’s. Jonny Bairstow, who had suffered a broken leg last year, is once again in contention.

The notable absentee from England’s World Cup plans is Harry Brook. With Jason Roy trusted to return to form, and Joe Root’s expertise against spin in Indian conditions, Brook will have to make his case for the T20I squad instead.

Ben Duckett and Will Jacks could also make up the travelling reserves.

Teams can name their provision World Cup squads by September 5, with scope for further changes by September 28.

New Zealand travel to England for four-match T20I and four-match ODI series starting 30 August. Their clash at the ODI World Cup is scheduled for 5 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood