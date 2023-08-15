England all-rounder Ben Stokes could come out of retirement from ODI cricket to participate in the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India, a report in The Telegraph said.

Stokes had announced his retirement from ODIs in July 2022, but the report goes to onto say that Stokes was ready to play the World Cup if he was asked by skipper Jos Buttler. It could also mean sacrificing his IPL contract with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who acquired him for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore ahead of the 2023 season.

This is also while taking England’s Test series against India that starts in January.

“Ben Stokes is prepared to make a sensational U-Turn and reverse his one day international retirement to help England’s World Cup defence in India this year, even if it means missing out on next season’s Indian Premier League,” the report said.

“The England Test captain now appears willing to play World Cup if he is asked by white-ball captain Jos Buttler,” the report added.

Stokes is also expected to undergo a knee surgery during the IPL next year that would give him enough time to recover, the report added.

Stokes could also play as a specialist batter in the middle-order if needed.

“Stokes is likely to bat in the middle order for England ODI side. Amid fears of how much bowling he could do, England are prepared to pick him as specialist batsman, replicating the role he performed at stages during this summer’s Ashes series,” said the report.

Stokes last played an ODI for England against South Africa at his home ground in Durham in July 2022.

Stokes played a pivotal role in helping England win the World Cup on home soil in 2019.