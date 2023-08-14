England’s white-ball coach Matthew Mott is “hopeful” Ben Stokes would make a u-tun and return to the ODIs for the upcoming World Cup which will be held in India from 5 October. Stokes, who was the Player of the Match in the 2019 World Cup final which England won, quit the 50-over format last year to manage his workload.

Stokes is also struggling with a left-knee injury and is currently on a break and is not playing in The Hundred.

England would pick their preliminary squad for the World Cup this week and Mott revealed that captain Jos Buttler will be in touch with Stokes to see if he is keen on a return to ODIs.

“Jos will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben’s pretty straight with all of us. We will see if he’s keen,” Mott said in an interview with The Mail on Sunday. “There has not been a clear direction on what he’s going to do yet, but we are still hopeful. I’ve always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field.

“Watching him throughout the whole Ashes series, he had such a great presence. He’s done it for years when it comes to performing in one-day cricket and so he’s an invaluable commodity.”

Mott also added that Jofra Archer could be named in England’s provisional World Cup squad despite being out of the entire English summer so far due to an elbow stress fracture.

“There is a high chance that we will take a risk on a proven performer that has done it on the world stage,” Mott said. “We are planning for him to be available.

“Obviously, a lot of things have to go his way and it will be a tight timeline but with players like that you are going to give them every opportunity to prove their fitness, and so we will keep an open mind.”