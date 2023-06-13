BCCI refused to let Team India travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, forcing the Pakistan Cricket Board to come up with a hybrid model that will have all of India’s fixtures out of the country. But the BCCI hasn’t officially accepted that proposal too. And this makes former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir believe that BCCI wasn’t giving PCB the respect it deserved.

The BCCI were to accept the proposal as the PCB had refused to join the ODI World Cup in India later this year unless their proposal was accepted. Just a few weeks back high officials were also on a visit to the country.

BCCI had maintained security concerns as their reason to not allow Team India to visit Pakistan.

But nothing is yet official on the question.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is being completely written off, which means it is being treated disrespectfully. It’s like the cricket board, or Pakistan cricket itself, has no worth at all, and they [BCCI] are making continuous efforts to prove that.

“It is being proven that whatever you do, it doesn’t affect us, and it’s like if you tell a child not to eat a chocolate, he will say I will eat it and will continue to say the same thing. Whenever PCB says to do this or that, BCCI comes up with various lame excuses like bad weather, the expenses are too high, security reasons,” Amir Said.

Amir also highlighted the ICC officials visit to Pakistan to dismiss India’s security concerns argument.

“There is only one model, and that is cricket. Let it stay right; whether it’s happening in Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, or Bangladesh, please let it happen peacefully instead of with unnecessary stubbornness like children. If someone creates a security issue even in Pakistan, the ICC team was here four days ago; I was also there at the National Cricket Academy. PCB provided them with such hospitality.”

