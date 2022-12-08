The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold a review meeting at the end of the Bangladesh tour as India suffered back-to-back defeats in Mirpur to lose the ODI series, a media report said.

The BCCI had planned to hold a review meeting after India’s semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, however, it was postponed as some officials were busy, reported the Indian Express. But after the series loss to Bangladesh, the BCCI is worried about the 2023 ODI World Cup scheduled to take place in India.

The meeting will be held between BCCI office-bearers, India head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman, captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli.

“We weren’t able to meet the Indian team before going to Bangladesh as some of the office bearers were busy but we will schedule it as soon as the team is back from Bangladesh. It has been an embarrassing performance and we didn’t expect this team to lose to Bangladesh,” a BCCI official told the Indian Express.

The meeting is expected to provide clarity on India’s roadmap for the future.

There have been reports and a few former India cricketers have also suggested that Hardik Pandya should be made India’s T20 captain. Meanwhile, Rohit’s captaincy has come under immense criticism after India’s exit from the T20 World Cup and ODI series loss to Bangladesh.

India lost to England by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup semi-final and never looked like a confident side throughout the tournament.

After the ODI series, India are scheduled to play two Tests in Bangladesh, ending on 26 December.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.