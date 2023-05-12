Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
BCCI secretary Jay Shah dedicates CNBC TV18's IBLA 'Game Changer' Award to women cricketers

BCCI secretary Shah was present at the CNBC TV18 awards ceremony along with icons of the women's game such as Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami current India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah at CNBC TV18's India Business Leader Awards. News18

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) received the ‘Game Changer of the Year’ award at CNBC TV18’s India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) on Thursday, with secretary Jay Shah dedicating it to Indian women cricketers.

Shah was present at the awards ceremony along with icons of the women’s game such as Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami as well as current members of the India women’s cricket team including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.

“Thankful to all cricketers who work hard on the field. Thankful to linear and digital viewers for supporting the game of cricket. I would like to dedicate this IBLA award to all our women cricketers.

“In 2019, women players played their first ever pink-ball test in Australia where they dominated. When I took over the BCCI, I decided we couldn’t allow discrimination in match fees and decided on pay parity. There was unanimous agreement over ensuring pay parity for women cricketers in India,” Shah said at the function.

Mithali and Jhulan, meanwhile, spoke on the growth of women’s cricket in India over the years as well as the impact of the Women’s Premier League.

“I have seen a whole lot of changes in women’s cricket in the last two years. Women’s cricket is a viable sport and holds lucrative offers for young girls. Women cricketers on television will inspire many other girls to walk down their path,” said Mithali.

“Women’s Premier League will be a game-changer for Women’s cricket. More young girls say they want to become WPL players and participate in the tournament,” said Jhulan.

Updated Date: May 12, 2023 01:12:54 IST

