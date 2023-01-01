The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) convened a review meeting for the senior men’s team on 1 January, Sunday in Mumbai to discuss their performance during 2022 and decide on a roadmap for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“The issues of player availability, workload management, and fitness parameters were discussed at length during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Several key recommendations were made at the meeting attended by BCCI President Roger Binny, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Skipper Rohit Sharma, Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma, and Head of Cricket (NCA) VVS Laxman.

The first recommendation was on the selection of new and emerging players for the national squad. “The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team.”

The Yo-Yo Test was brought back to test the fitness of players and was made a necessary part of the selection criteria. “The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.”

In a welcome initiative to ensure that Indian players do not miss international tournaments on account of injuries in the IPL, the franchisees will have to work in tandem with the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023.”

It will be worthwhile to see how the selection proceeds in upcoming times with the Yo-Yo Test back in the fray and a substantial amount of domestic experience required before selection in the national team.

