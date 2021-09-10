Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

BCCI reportedly miffed with Kohli, Shastri for attending crowded book launch event

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 10th, 2021
  • 15:35:14 IST

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has reportedly expressed its displeasure towards India head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli as the duo, along with other members of the touring team, attended a crowded book launch event in London last week.

Shastri, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, shared the stage with Kohli at the event on Tuesday last week, and as per BCCI sources, no prior permission was sought by the Indian team for attending the event.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that it all started with “one breach”. “One mistake can make things difficult for everybody. The coach and the captain went out for a book launch and here we are seeing Covid cases within the team. This is scary,” the official added.

India coach Ravi Shastri with captain Virat Kohli. AFP

India coach Ravi Shastri with captain Virat Kohli. AFP

TOI quoted a top BCCI official as saying that “the board will probe the matter” and that the coach and the captain will be asked to explain the circumstances after the fourth Test at Oval.”

Besides, reports from the British media indicated that no clearance was sought from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“Thankfully the nightmare scenario was avoided on Thursday night when it emerged all the players’ PCR tests had come back negative. But it is a narrow escape for the game and clearly India coaches and players were irresponsible to attend a book launch at a London hotel outside their bubble, as revealed by Sportsmail, two days before the fourth Test at the Oval,” the Daily Mail reported.

There were speculations over the fate of the fifth Test between India and England at Manchester on Friday after junior physio Yogesh Parmar had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. And while the Indian cricket team had tested negative for COVID-19, the ECB on Friday confirmed that the match has been cancelled.

Updated Date: September 10, 2021 15:35:14 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: 'Proper Test win', Twitterati hail visitors' 157-run win at Oval to regain series lead
First Cricket News

India vs England: 'Proper Test win', Twitterati hail visitors' 157-run win at Oval to regain series lead

Set a record 368 to win, England went from 100-0 midway through the first session to getting bowled out 40 minutes after tea, sparking wild celebrations among India's players and fans inside the south London venue.

India vs England: Team India's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tests positive for COVID-19, says report
First Cricket News

India vs England: Team India's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tests positive for COVID-19, says report

Team India has cancelled its practice session in Manchester and players have been told to remain in their respective rooms as RT-PCR testing is being carried out.

India vs England: Boys were distracted but handled it well, says Vikram Rathour after Shastri tests COVID positive
First Cricket News

India vs England: Boys were distracted but handled it well, says Vikram Rathour after Shastri tests COVID positive

The BCCI medical team had isolated Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel as a precautionary measure after the head coach's lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening.