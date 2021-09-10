Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs England: Manchester Test cancelled over COVID-19 fears, confirms ECB

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 10th, 2021
  • 13:50:36 IST

The fifth Test between England and India at the Old Trafford in Manchester has been cancelled.

ECB while confirming the news with a statement said that the match stands cancelled as India are unable to field a team.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," the statement read.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team. We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many."

In an earlier version of the statement, the ECB had said that India have decided to forfeit the match, however, the forfeiture part was later amended.

The news of the match being cancelled comes on the back of the India cricket team's junior physio Yogesh Parmar testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

India cricket team's junior physio Yogesh Parmar was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and the team had to cancel its practice session. AP

India cricket team's junior physio Yogesh Parmar was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and the team had to cancel its practice session. AP

Parmar was the fourth Indian support staff to test positive after head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.

According to PTI, all players of the Indian cricket team have tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday but one player had expressed concerns over playing the fifth Test.

