BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says daughter Sana's Instagram post regarding CAA is 'not true'
Sourav Ganguly's daughter had shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's book 'The End of India' and many publications labelled this post as a remark against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests: SC to examine constitutional validity but refuses to stay legislation; nationwide protests continue
-
Australia bushfires: New South Wales declares emergency for second time in two months, deploys 1,700 firefighters as 100 wildfires rage
-
Tata Sons says analysing NCLAT order restoring Mistry as chairman of Group; Cyrus terms verdict 'moral victory'
-
Made in Heaven, Fleabag, Girls: Why this decade's 'messy' heroine trope in television is a welcome change
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
LaLiga: El Clasico ends in stalemate as Barcelona and Real Madrid fail to break deadlock amid high off-field drama
-
Inspired by Ahom warrior Mula Gabhoru, Assamese women take centrestage in fresh anti-CAA protests across state
-
Two suicides, one tale: Maharashtra farmers' agonising wait for compensation after fury of August 2019 floods
-
In Chennai, local organisations work toward restoring water bodies, with sustainability in mind
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that her daughter Sana's alleged Instagram post related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is "not true".
Ganguly also said that his daughter is too young to know anything about politics and she should be left alone.
"Please keep Sana out of all these issues ... this post is not true ... she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics," Ganguly tweeted.
On Tuesday, a snapshot of an Instagram story from the 18-year-old Sana's account was widely circulated among media outlets.
Ganguly's daughter had shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's book 'The End of India' and many publications labelled this post as a remark against the CAA.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before 31 December, 2014.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 19, 2019 09:08:23 IST
Also See
Amid nationwide CAA protests, Bollywood stays mostly mum: It's time to move from reel posturing to real action
Protests in the age of facial recognition: No legal oversight in implementation could lead to illegal surveillance
Hrithik Roshan on student protests against CAA: 'Saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions'