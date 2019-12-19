First Cricket
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says daughter Sana's Instagram post regarding CAA is 'not true'

Sourav Ganguly's daughter had shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's book 'The End of India' and many publications labelled this post as a remark against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Asian News International, Dec 19, 2019 09:08:23 IST

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that her daughter Sana's alleged Instagram post related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is "not true".

Ganguly also said that his daughter is too young to know anything about politics and she should be left alone.

"Please keep Sana out of all these issues ... this post is not true ... she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics," Ganguly tweeted.

On Tuesday, a snapshot of an Instagram story from the 18-year-old Sana's account was widely circulated among media outlets.

Ganguly's daughter had shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's book 'The End of India' and many publications labelled this post as a remark against the CAA.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before 31 December, 2014.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 09:08:23 IST

