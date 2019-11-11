Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has once again landed himself in a conflict of interest controversy after endorsing a fantasy cricket league brand.

Ganguly posted a tweet on 8 November, before the third T20I between India and Bangladesh, asking people to participate and beat his fantasy team on My11Circle, a fantasy game website.

"The #INDvsBAN series is on fire! The excitement continues in the 3rd match with series levelled. Will #TeamIndia keep up the winning streak or will Bangladesh bounce back? Beat my team on @My11Cirlce & Win Big. Make Your Team Now!"

The promotional tweet can come under BCCI's conflict of interest clause because Ganguly, being the chief of India's cricketing governing body could have the information of team composition or playing XI.

There's also the case of Dream XI, another fantasy games website and a rival of My11Circle, which signed a four-year deal with BCCI as the official partner for the Indian Premier League. Ganguly, while being the BCCI president is also promoting a rival brand, and it raises questions about conflict of interest.

This is not the first time Ganguly has seen trouble when it comes to conflict of interest cases. Earlier this year, Ganguly was entangled in a conflict of interest case because of various roles in Indian cricket. He was the chief of the Cricket Association of Bengal while also being part of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as a mentor to the team. After discussions with BCCI's Ethics Officer, Ganguly had to leave his role in Delhi Capitals.

Before taking charge as BCCI president, Ganguly also spoke about the issue and said conflict of interest is discouraging the best cricketers from getting into the game's administration.

"Conflict of Interest is an issue. And I am not sure whether we will get the services of the best cricketers in the system, because they will have other options to avail. If they come into the system and not get to do what is their livelihood, it is very difficult for them to be part of this system and make a difference," Ganguly had said.

In August this year, Ganguly criticised conflict of interest clause when another former cricketer Rahul Dravid was served with a notice for his dual as NCA Director and also being the vice-president of India Cements group, which owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

BCCI's Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain sent the notice to Dravid after receiving a complaint from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta. Ganguly tweeted the story with a "God help Indian cricket" comment.

Firstpost has reached out to BCCI Ethics Officer for his comments, and the story will be updated as and when he responds.