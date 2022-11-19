The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacked the entire selection committee led by Chetan Sharma on Friday. The board invited fresh applications for the role and have listed out criterions for the candidates like “they should have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 FC games”.

Moreover, the statement from the BCCI also said that the candidates, “should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago”.

“No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee,” the statement added.

The cricket body has further added eight main job duties for the selectors.

1. Select the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner.

2. Plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the Senior Men’s National team.

3. Attend Team meetings as and when required.

4. Travel to watch Domestic and International matches.

5. Prepare and provide evaluation reports of the respective team performances to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis.

6. Address the media on team selection as and when instructed by BCCI.

7. Appoint Captain for the team in each format.

8. Adhere to the rules and regulation of BCCI.

The selection panel will comprise of five members with the age-limit of 60 years. The last date to express interest is 28 November.

