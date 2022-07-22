BCCI introduces A+ category for umpires

Umpires in A+ and A categories are paid ₹ 40,000 a day for a first-class game while ₹ 30,000 a day are paid to the umpires in the B and C category.
New Delhi: ICC Elite Panel member Nitin Menon is among 10 officials grouped in the newly introduced A+ category of BCCI umpires.
The others in the A+ category include four international umpires -- Anil Chaudhary, Madangopal Jayaraman, Virender Kumar Sharma, and K N Ananthapadmabhanan.
Rohan Pandit, Nikhil Patwardhan, Sadashiv Iyer, Ulhas Gandhe, and Navdeep Singh Sidhu are also part of the A+ category.
Twenty umpires including C Shamshuddin form the A group, 60 are in Group B, 46 in Group C, and 11 in Group D which falls in the 60-65 age bracket.
The complete list was tabled at the Apex Council meeting on Thursday following the work done by former international umpires K Hariharan, Sudhir Asnani, and Amiesh Saheba, and members of the BCCI umpires' sub-committee.
Umpires in A+ and A categories are paid ₹ 40,000 a day for a first-class game while ₹ 30,000 a day are paid to the umpires in the B and C category.
