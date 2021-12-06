BCCI hits it out of the park with a stellar way to celebrate India-New Zealand series win in a unique way; check out viral photos here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today, 6 December, celebrated India’s dominating 372-run win over New Zealand in a different way.

The Board posted an image of Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra and Ravindra Jadeja in a way, that was a treat for cricket fans. In the picture, the players can be seen standing in perfect sync.

The camera captured the cricketers from the rear in such a manner that the full names of 'Axar Patel' (combining the names of Axar Patel and Ajaz Patel) and 'Ravindra Jadeja' (combining the names of Rachin Ravindra and Ravindra Jadeja) can read on their jerseys.

We can say that it was a perfect 'Axar Patel-Ravindra Jadeja' moment after the match.

The BCCI tweet reads, “In Sync! How's that for a quartet! #INDvNZ #TeamIndia.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared the same picture on its Twitter handle writing ‘picture perfect’.

These players are in great form and they have performed incredibly well in recent matches. During the first test in Kanpur, Axar Patel was a huge obstacle for the New Zealand players with his five wicket haul. Debutant Rachin Ravindra played out 91 deliveries to remain not out on 18 to guide the Black Caps to a draw in the match. Ravindra was born to Indian parents who moved to New Zealand in the early 1990s.

Jadeja scored a half-century in the first innings and performed admirably in the second innings as well grabbing four wickets.

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel inked his name in history by becoming the only third bowler ever to claim all 10 wickets in an innings after Englishman Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. The left arms spinner also clinched four more wickets in the second innings. The Mumbai-born bowler achieved the biggest feat of his life in the same city.

By crushing the Black Caps with whopping 372 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, India clinched the two-Test series by 1-0.

The Indian team decided to bat first and the impressive century from opener Mayank Agarwal (150) helped them to score 325. In their innings, the Black Caps managed to score 62, and 167 respectively. The ‘Men in Blue’ declared for 276/7 and gave New Zealand a huge target of 450 runs.

