BCCI awards Rs 4 crore in cash to Tokyo Olympic medallists

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) revealed during its Apex Council meeting on Thursday that it spent ₹ 4 crore in cash awards to India's Tokyo Olympic medallists, reported ToI.

This comes after the board donated ₹ 10 crore to the Indian Olympic Association ahead of the Games in June last year.

Earlier, late in March, BCCI felicitated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and members of the bronze-medal winnings Indian men's hockey team. Javelin thrower Chopra was awarded ₹ 1 crore while the hockey team was given ₹ 1.25 crore in total. Boxer Borgohain was awarded ₹ 25 lakh.

Apart from them, ₹ 50 lakh each was also awarded to the two silver medallists — weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Dahiya. In line with Borgohain, ₹ 25 lakh was awarded to bronze medallists — shuttler PV Sindhu and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

In total BCCI spent ₹ 18 crore towards Olympics as it donated ₹ 5 crore on PM Care Mementos for Olympics participants. Close to ₹ 9.5 crore were also spent on 'Support to Indian Contingent for Tokyo Olympics' and its sub-categories.

As per the report presented during the Apex Council Meeting, BCCI also contributed 10-Litre 2000 Oxygen concentrators towards COVID-19 pandemic cause in May.

"The nation has been hit by an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus with demands for medical equipment and life-saving oxygen witnessing a major spike," Board had said in a statement at that time.

"Over the next few months, the Board will distribute the concentrators across India with the hope that critical medical aid and care will be provided to the needy patients and this initiative will reduce the havoc unleashed by the pandemic."

