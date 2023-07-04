Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • BCCI appoints former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar as chairman of senior men's selection committee

Cricket

BCCI appoints former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar as chairman of senior men's selection committee

Ajit Agarkar represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches.

BCCI appoints former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar as chairman of senior men's selection committee

File image of former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar. Sportzpics

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape on Tuesday unanimously appointed former India pacer Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of BCCI’s Senior Men’s Selection Committee, a press release stated.

The former India all-rounder represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches. As a former fast bowler, he was part of India’s victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007.

He still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000. He also held the record for being the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for nearly a decade, accomplishing the milestone in just 23 matches.

Related Articles

Ajit

Ajit Agarkar leaves Delhi Capitals; Team India chief selector role in the offing

Ajit

India women's head coach to be picked on June 30; Ajit Agarkar frontrunner for men's selector's post

Following his playing career, he was appointed as the Chief Selector for the senior Mumbai Team and undertook coaching responsibilities with the Delhi Capitals.

Men’s Selection Committee: Ajit Agarkar (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Published on: July 04, 2023 21:54:19 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India squads for West Indies Tests and ODIs: Pujara dropped from Tests; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad added
First Cricket News

India squads for West Indies Tests and ODIs: Pujara dropped from Tests; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad added

Pujara, who had been India's go-to option for the No 3 slot in the Test batting order, has been dropped after a sub-par outing in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

Dream11 replaces Byju's as Team India sponsor, signs three year deal
First Cricket News

Dream11 replaces Byju's as Team India sponsor, signs three year deal

Dream11 has officially replaced Byju's as Team India lead sponsor starting with the Test series against West Indies.

New floodlights to be installed at Wankhede Stadium ahead of 2023 World Cup
First Cricket News

New floodlights to be installed at Wankhede Stadium ahead of 2023 World Cup

The Wankhede Stadium will soon get a facelift with new set of LED floodlights set to be installed along with refurbished hospitality boxes ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.