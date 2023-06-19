Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

BCCI appoint Shyama Dey Shaw as selector in women's cricket committee

'The CAC has unanimously recommended Ms Shyama Dey Shaw and Mr VS Thilak Naidu for the said positions,' a BCCI press release stated on Monday.

The logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Twitter@BCCI

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Monday appointed Shyama Dey Shaw as selector in the women’s cricket committee, whereas VS Thilak Naidu as been named a selector in the junior cricket committee.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape, screened applications for the positions of one selector in the Women’s Selection Committee and Junior Cricket Committee each, respectively. The CAC has unanimously recommended Ms Shyama Dey Shaw and Mr VS Thilak Naidu for the said positions,” a BCCI press release stated on Monday.

“Ms Shaw, a left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler represented India in three Tests and five One-Day Internationals. She first represented Bengal in domestic cricket from 1985 to 1997 and then Railways from 1998 to 2002. Following her playing career, she served as a Bengal selector for two terms.

“Mr Naidu, a former wicket-keeper and batter, represented Karnataka from 1998-99 to 2009-10, as well as South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy. With his aggressive batting style, he scored 4386 runs in 93 first-class games. From 2013 to 2016, he chaired the KSCA Junior Selection Committee and also served on the KSCA’s Senior Selection Committee during the 2015-16 season,” the release added.

Women’s Selection Committee: Neetu David (chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar, Shyama Dey Shaw.

Junior Cricket Committee: VS Thilak Naidu (chairperson), Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishen Mohan.

Updated Date: June 19, 2023 18:26:18 IST

