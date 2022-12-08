The schedule for India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia was announced on Thursday.
Sri Lanka tour of India 2023:
1st T20 – 3 January (Mumbai)
2nd T20 – 5 January (Pune)
3rd T20 – 7 January (Rajkot)
1st ODI – 10 January (Guwahati)
2nd ODI – 12 January (Kolkata)
3rd ODI – 15 January (Trivandrum)
New Zealand tour of India 2023:
1st ODI – 18 January (Hyderabad)
2nd ODI – 21 January (Raipur)
3rd ODI -24 January (Indore)
1st T20 – 27 January (Ranchi)
2nd T20 – 29 January (Lucknow)
3rd T20 – 1 February (Ahmedabad)
Australia tour of India 2023:
1st Test – 9 to 13 February (Nagpur)
2nd Test – 17 to 21 February (Delhi)
3rd Test – 1 to 5 March (Dharamsala)
4th Test – 9 to 13 March (Ahmedabad)
1st ODI – 17 March (Mumbai)
2nd ODI – 19 March (Vizag)
3rd ODI – 22 March (Chennai)
