The schedule for India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia was announced on Thursday.

BCCI announces schedule of India's home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia

Team India in currently in Bangladesh. AP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the schedule for India’s upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. India’s 2022-23 international home season will start with a three-match T20I against Sri Lanka followed by a three-match ODI series between the teams in January.
After Sri Lanka, India will play New Zealand in a three-match ODI and T20 series. The second ODI will be played in Raipur. It will be the first international fixture for the city.
The Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur on 9 February. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a four-match Test series feature.
The home series will then conclude with a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai.

Sri Lanka tour of India 2023:

1st T20 – 3 January (Mumbai)

2nd T20 – 5 January (Pune)

3rd T20 – 7 January (Rajkot)

1st ODI – 10 January (Guwahati)

2nd ODI – 12 January (Kolkata)

3rd ODI – 15 January (Trivandrum)

New Zealand tour of India 2023:

1st ODI – 18 January (Hyderabad)

2nd ODI – 21 January (Raipur)

3rd ODI -24 January (Indore)

1st T20 – 27 January (Ranchi)

2nd T20 – 29 January (Lucknow)

3rd T20 – 1 February (Ahmedabad)

Australia tour of India 2023:

1st Test – 9 to 13 February (Nagpur)

2nd Test – 17 to 21 February (Delhi)

3rd Test – 1 to 5 March (Dharamsala)

4th Test – 9 to 13 March (Ahmedabad)

1st ODI – 17 March (Mumbai)

2nd ODI – 19 March (Vizag)

3rd ODI – 22 March (Chennai)

Updated Date: December 08, 2022 13:43:02 IST

