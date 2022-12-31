Marcus Stoinis, playing for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League 2022 (BBL) smashed four sixes against Adelaide Strikers’ Henry Thornton in the 18th over of the first innings.

Stoinis also managed to sneak in a boundary along with four sixes on the fifth ball of the over.

Thornton tried to bowl full, but all the deliveries were in Stoinis’ arc and he exploited that to the best of his abilities to smash them into the crowd.

While the batter slogged the first two sixes on the leg side, the third one was lofted over long off. Three sixes were followed by a boundary as an inside edge ran away to the fine leg boundary. The last delivery of the over was again swiveled towards the cow corner.

This was after Nick Larkin took a single on the first ball and gave Stoinis the strike. The Stars mined 29 runs off the over.

Stoinis scored a brilliant 74 from 35 deliveries with five boundaries and six maximums at a strike rate of 211.43. Stoinis’ Hulk-like innings helped the Stars to put up 186 runs at the end of the 20th over.

Watch the video here:

Four sixes in the over for Marcus Stoinis! Absolutely silly hitting from the big allrounder #GoldenMoment @BKTtires | #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/gBeWQwVVy8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 31, 2022



Strikers were able to score 105/2 at the end of the 13th over while chasing the target.

The Stars are placed seventh on the points table with a solitary win from five games and will require to have a magical turnaround in the next games to qualify for the playoffs. Strikers are better placed at fourth position with three wins from five games.

