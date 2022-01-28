Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
BBL Final Live Score, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Lyon gets two in the over, Scorchers suffer early collapse

BBL Final Live Score, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Lyon gets two in the over, Scorchers suffer early collapse

14:45 (IST)

After 6 overs, Scorchers 25/4 (Munro 1, Turner 5)

A very good first over from Lyon. He varied his pace well in that over. He had the wicket of Marsh off the first ball. Turner then took a couple of twos and a single. But Lyon signed off the over with a wicket again as Munro reverse swept one straight to backward point. 5 runs and two wickets in the over. What a start from Lyon.

14:43 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Munro reverse sweeps it straight to backward point. Lyon gets second in the over. Scorchers 25/4

14:40 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Another inspired bowling change. Lyon strikes first ball. Marsh's struggles come to an end. It's full outside off, Marsh looks to go big off the first ball, doesn't connect it well and helps it straight into the hands of the long on fielder.

14:39 (IST)

Nathan Lyon into the attack now...

14:39 (IST)

After 5 overs, Scorchers 20/2 (Marsh 5, Munro 0)

An eventful over. O'Keefe struck off the first ball, getting Inglis stumped. Munro then gloved a slog sweep but the keeper couldn't hang on to a tough chance. Then there was a boundary as well, as Marsh pulled one powerfully through mid-wicket for FOUR. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.

14:37 (IST)
four

FOUR! Hammered! Short from O'Keefe, Marsh pulls it through mid-wicket.

14:36 (IST)

Dropped! Munro goes for the slog sweep but ends up getting a glove to it, the ball lobs behind the stumps, the keeper dives but doesn't hold on to it. A very difficult chance.

14:36 (IST)
wkt

OUT! O'Keefe strikes first ball, Inglis is stumped. It's a nicely tossed up delivery outside off, Inglis comes forward and looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses, the keeper is quick to clip the bails off. Inglis is found outside his crease.

Scorchers 14/2!

14:34 (IST)

Steve O'Keefe into the attack now...

14:33 (IST)

After 4 overs, Scorchers 14/1 (Inglis 13, Marsh 0)

A really good start from Kerr. He could have had the wicket of Inglis off the first ball but Abbott dropped a simple catch. After two dots, he beats Marsh's inside edge. Marsh drove a couple hard through the off side but one was straight to the fielder and the other was fielded brilliantly by Henriques. An under pressure Marsh then looked to go over mid on but was beaten by the inswing. The last one is also driven straight to the mid off fielder. Just one run and THAT DROPPED CATCH off the over. Marsh still not off the mark having played 8 balls. 

Load More

Highlights

title-img
14:43 (IST)

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Munro reverse sweeps it straight to backward point. Lyon gets second in the over. Scorchers 25/4
14:40 (IST)

OUT! Another inspired bowling change. Lyon strikes first ball. Marsh's struggles come to an end. It's full outside off, Marsh looks to go big off the first ball, doesn't connect it well and helps it straight into the hands of the long on fielder.
14:36 (IST)

OUT! O'Keefe strikes first ball, Inglis is stumped. It's a nicely tossed up delivery outside off, Inglis comes forward and looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses, the keeper is quick to clip the bails off. Inglis is found outside his crease.

Scorchers 14/2!
14:21 (IST)

OUT! Bird strikes early. Patterson departs. Huge wicket. It's short outside off, Patterson stays in his crease and looks to pull but is late onto the shot. Ends up getting a top edge. The keeper settles under it and makes no mistake.

Scorchers 7/1
13:43 (IST)

Playing XI

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques(Captain), Hayden Kerr, Nicholas Bertus, Daniel Hughes,Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jay Lenton(w), Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon, Steve OKeefe

Perth Scorchers:  Ashton Turner(c), Josh Inglis(w), Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou
13:31 (IST)

Toss update: Sydney Sixers have won the toss and will field first in the final 

BBL 2021-2022 Final Live Score, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Cricket Match Updates: A very good first over from Lyon. He varied his pace well in that over. He had the wicket of Marsh off the first ball. Turner then took a couple of twos and a single. But Lyon signed off the over with a wicket again as Munro reverse swept one straight to backward point. 5 runs and two wickets in the over. What a start from Lyon.

Preview: Another exciting season of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) is set to come to an end when Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers face off in Melbourne on Friday.

Perth Scorchers recently had it comfortable against the defending champions Sixers in the Qualifier game on 22 January, with openers Josh Inglis (79) and Kurtis Patterson (64) helping Scorchers to a total of 189/3.

In reply, Ben Dwarshuis’ 66 went in vain as they fell short of the target by 48 runs.

However, all hope was not lost for the Sixers, who went on to beat Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger match by four wickets on the back of an unbeaten 98 by Hayden Kerr.

This will be the fifth time the two teams meet in the final of the Big Bash League. The head-to-head in the final stands at 2-2. Both the Scorchers and Sixers have won the title three times each.

Scorchers and Sixers have met thrice this season alone, with the Perth outfit winning all the encounters.

Perth topped the points table with 40 points, while Sixers finished the league stage in second place, with 35 points.

Here’s all you need to know about the Big Bash League final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers:

When is the BBL final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers?

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers clash will take place on 28 January, 2022.

Where will the match be played?

The BBL final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will take place at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

What time does the match begin?

The BBL final will begin at 2.10 pm IST with the toss to take place at 1.40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL final?

The match will be telecast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on SonyLiv website and mobile application.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 28, 2022 14:46:06 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI in Pallekele, Full cricket score: SL clinch series 2-1
First Cricket News

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI in Pallekele, Full cricket score: SL clinch series 2-1

Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the third ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Highlights, India vs Ireland, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India qualify for Super League phase with big win
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs Ireland, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India qualify for Super League phase with big win

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, India vs Ireland, Live Score and Updates: That's about it from us tonight. India were missing Yash Dhull and few other players due to COVID-19, but under Nishant Sindhu, they fought hard to register a mammoth win over Ireland to advance to the Super League quarter-finals. The Boys in Blue will next face Uganda in their final group game on Saturday. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!

Ind vs SA Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Proteas clinch series with seven-wicket win at Newlands
First Cricket News

Ind vs SA Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Proteas clinch series with seven-wicket win at Newlands

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Cape Town, Day 4, Latest Scorecard and Updates: Bavuma hits the winning boundary, and SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY SEVEN WICKETS TO COMPLETE A 2-1 SERIES WIN!