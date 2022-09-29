The Decision Review System (DRS) technology will be introduced into the upcoming seasons of Big Bash League (BBL) and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) for the first time, while the Bash Boost point and X-Factor substitution have been removed and the Power Surge will be implemented in the WBBL for the first time.

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced a host of changes for the next BBL and WBBL seasons.

The DRS will be implemented in all BBL matches and 24 WBBL matches shown on both Seven and Foxtel, including Finals. The remaining 35 WBBLmatches, to be broadcast on Foxtel and cricket.com.au, will be produced via live stream technology which does not currently support DRS.

CA in its statement said, “The League will continue to strive towards greater DRS coverage for future WBBL seasons.”

An innings clock will be introduced in BBL, requiring fielding teams to commence the last over inside 79 minutes (plus allowances). Failure to meet this requirement will result in an in-game penalty, with the fielding team limited to four fielders outside the field restriction circle for the remainder of the innings.

The WBBL will not have an innings clock.

Power Surge has been extended to WBBL which all matches in both competitions will now feature a four-over Powerplay at the beginning of each innings, with a two-over Power Surge to be called by the batting team between overs 11-20. Only two fielders may be outside the field restriction circle during these times.

After two years of implementation, both the Bash Boost point and X-Factor substitution have been removed from the BBL Playing Conditions.

Teams will now revert to naming a standard playing XI, 12th and substitute fielders, while competition points will be reverted to two for a win, one for a tie or abandoned match and zero for a loss.

The WBBL 08 season begins on 13 October, while the BBL 12 season starts on 13 December.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.