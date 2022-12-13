England’s new approach of playing aggressive cricket in Tests has caught the attention of fans and former players all over. Popularly called “Bazball”, the template has paid dividends in the last couple of months.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif put his weight behind “Bazball” and said it is a great way of playing Test cricket and added it’s more about having a practical approach rather than guesswork.

“All the teams are watching how England are playing in Test format since Brendon McCullum has become the coach and (Ben) Stokes, the captain. Coaching for McCullum is more like a practical thought, playing positive cricket and make the team win. He is going out there to win— get 20 wickets, get runs on the board and put the opponent under pressure,” Kaif said during a media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network.

“All the teams are watching very, very closely how England are playing at the moment and I think that’s the way forward because it’s getting you results. It doesn’t matter how the pitches are or how the conditions are, if you are getting 20 wickets on flat tracks and score runs at 5-6 runs per over, it’s the way forward.”

Kaif lauded McCullum and said that the current England coach is setting an example of how to play Test cricket.

“McCullum is setting an example of how to play Test matches. The way his team is playing is fantastic and as I said, it’s a more practical approach. He knows how it should be done and there is no guesswork,” he said.

England have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Pakistan after beating them in the first two encounters.

