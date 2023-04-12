Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was on Wednesday announced as the ICC Player of the Month winner for March. Shakib edged New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and UAE’s Asif Khan to claim the award.

Shakib finished as Bangladesh’s top run-getter (141) and top wicket-taker (6) against England in a home series in March, even starring with a 71-ball 75 in the final ODI that Bangladesh won by 50 runs. Shakib helped his side to victory in the first T20I against England with an unbeaten 34 off 24, while he picked up a wicket in each of the three T20Is.

We have a winner! The ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March 2023 👇 — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2023

Shakib followed that up with a knock of 93 in the first ODI against a visiting Ireland side, and carried on with his heroics with the ball into the T20Is, where he picked up five wickets.

“I am honoured to win the award and would like to thank the expert panellists who have voted for me,”said Shakib.

“This is a recognition I greatly value because there are so many special performances in a month from a number of amazing cricketers,” he added.

“If I was to pick my highlight from the past month, it has to be the T20 series sweep against England and, with the team continuing to perform beautifully as a unit in all departments, it is easier for me now to concentrate on my role and contribute,” further commented the all-rounder.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.