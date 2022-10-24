Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Live score T20 World Cup: BAN lose openers after brisk start vs NED



PREVIEW: In the first match of the Bangladesh will be up against Netherlands in Hobart. Netherlands are coming into this game on the back of some good performances in the qualifying stage where they won two out of the three matches. Batting is still a bit of a concern for them but the Dutch side still has the momentum.

On the other side, Bangladesh would look to begin the campaign on a positive note.

SQUADS:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad

