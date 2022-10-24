Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Live score T20 World Cup: BAN lose openers after brisk start vs NED

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs Netherlands At Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 24 October, 2022

24 October, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

53/2 (7.2 ov)

Super 12 - Match 5
Netherlands

Netherlands

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Bangladesh Netherlands
53/2 (7.2 ov) - R/R 7.23

Play In Progress

Litton Das - 3

Shakib Al Hasan (C) - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Litton Das Batting 6 7 0 0
Shakib Al Hasan (C) Batting 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Pringle 1 0 3 1
Shariz Ahmad 0.2 0 2 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 47/2 (6.1)

6 (6) R/R: 5.14

Litton Das 3(4)

Najmul Hossain Shanto 25(20) S.R (125)

c Logan van Beek b Tim Pringle
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live cricket score, T20 World Cup, ball by ball updates: Bangladesh were off to a brisk start after being put into bat but lost the openers in quick succession

09:56 (IST)
wkt

BAN vs NED LIVE
Netherlands have the break through as Soumya Sarkar departs for 14 off 14. Van Meekeren bowls that short to the left-hander as it hurries on to him while the batter tries to pull that one away. He miscues the stroke and is caught at mid-wicket by Bas de Leede

Full Scorecard
09:51 (IST)
four

BAN vs NED
Bangladesh are dealing in boundaries at the moment. Two in two in this over. Najmul Hossain first flicked one to the deep fine leg region and has now hit this one over the bowler's head

Full Scorecard
09:36 (IST)

After 1 overs,Bangladesh 12/0 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 1 , Soumya Sarkar 9)

BAN vs NED
This is an aggressive start from Bangladesh. Soumya Sarkar has taken on Klaassen and hit him for a couple of boundaries in the first over itself

Full Scorecard
09:13 (IST)

Netherlands vs Bangladesh 
Playing XI
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Full Scorecard
09:12 (IST)

Netherlands vs Bangladesh 
Playing XI
Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Full Scorecard
09:04 (IST)

Netherlands vs Bangladesh 
Netherlands have won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat in this T20 world Cup fixture. "We'll bowl first. We've seen the teams do well chasing and the weather will help us with that as well. Now it is about competing and getting a few wins," says Edwards

Full Scorecard
08:31 (IST)

"You guys suggested it will be an upset (if Netherlands win), but we don't see it that way. We are here to compete. We have got close against these guys in the past. I don't see no reason that we can't knock them off tomorrow," said Tom Cooper

Full Scorecard
07:23 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the T20 World Cup fixture between Bangladesh and Netherlands

Full Scorecard

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Live score T20 World Cup: BAN lose openers after brisk start vs NED

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup, LIVE SCORE: NED put BAN into bat. AFP


PREVIEW: In the first match of the Bangladesh will be up against Netherlands in Hobart. Netherlands are coming into this game on the back of some good performances in the qualifying stage where they won two out of the three matches. Batting is still a bit of a concern for them but the Dutch side still has the momentum.

On the other side, Bangladesh would look to begin the campaign on a positive note.

SQUADS:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad

Updated Date: October 24, 2022 10:00:05 IST

