  • Bangladesh vs Ireland Highlights, Only Test Day 4 in Dhaka: Mushfiqur Rahim guides hosts to 7-wicket win

Bangladesh vs Ireland Day 4: Bangladesh won a Test having lost eight of their last nine red ball contests. Ireland, meanwhile, remain winless in the format.

Bangladesh vs Ireland: Home side celebrate a wicket in the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. AFP

Bangladesh Vs Ireland At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, 04 April, 2023

04 April, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Ireland

Ireland

214/10 (77.2 ov)

292/10 (116.0 ov)

One-off Test
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

369/10 (80.3 ov)

138/3 (27.1 ov)

Bangladesh beat Ireland by 7 wickets

Bangladesh vs Ireland Day 3 Report: Lorcan Tucker hit a flawless century on debut as Ireland fought back against Bangladesh to inject life into their one-off Test on Thursday.

After falling to 51-5 on the third morning and facing an innings defeat against the much-vaunted spin attack of Bangladesh, the Irish dug in and grittily batted out the day to give themselves faint hope.

Tucker’s ton, complemented by career-best half-centuries from Harry Tector and Andy McBrine, helped Ireland survive day three and reach stumps on 286-8, leading Bangladesh by 131 runs.

Tucker, who made 108 off 162 balls with 14 fours and one six, became the second Irishman to hit a century on debut after Kevin O’Brien in 2018.

Tucker formed two significant partnerships of 72 with Tector for the sixth wicket and 111 with McBrine for the seventh wicket that put Ireland in front.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 369 in its first innings, taking a 155-run lead.

Tector, one of the six Irish debutants, followed his 50 in the first innings with 56.

McBrine, who registered the best Test bowling figures by an Irish bowler in the first innings with 6-118, was 71 not out.

(with inputs from AP)

Updated Date: April 07, 2023 14:12:36 IST

