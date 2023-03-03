Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Bangladesh vs England Highlights, 2nd ODI in Mirpur: ENG clinch series with a game to spare

Bangladesh vs England Highlights: England clinched a 132-run win to win the ODI series 2-0, with a game to spare.

Bangladesh take on England in a three-match ODI series which will be followed by three T20Is. AP

Bangladesh Vs England At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, 03 March, 2023

03 March, 2023
Starts 11:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England

England

326/7 (50.0 ov)

2nd ODI
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

194/10 (44.4 ov)

England beat Bangladesh by 132 runs

Bangladesh vs England: Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss Friday and sent England in to bat in the second one-day cricket international.

England won the opening game by three wickets to take an early lead in the three-game series. England made two changes with allrounder Sam Curran and fast bowler Saqib Mahmood replacing Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. Mahmood is making his return to ODI cricket for the first time since 2021.

Bangladesh remained unchanged as they bid to level the series.

Bangladesh haven’t lost a bilateral ODI series at home since its 2-1 defeat to England in 2016.

BAN vs ENG Playing XI:

Bangladesh XI: Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England XI: England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (captain), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood

(with inputs from AP)

Updated Date: March 03, 2023 21:19:13 IST

