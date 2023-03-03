Bangladesh vs England: Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss Friday and sent England in to bat in the second one-day cricket international.

England won the opening game by three wickets to take an early lead in the three-game series. England made two changes with allrounder Sam Curran and fast bowler Saqib Mahmood replacing Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. Mahmood is making his return to ODI cricket for the first time since 2021.

Bangladesh remained unchanged as they bid to level the series.

Bangladesh haven’t lost a bilateral ODI series at home since its 2-1 defeat to England in 2016.

BAN vs ENG Playing XI:

Bangladesh XI: Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England XI: England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (captain), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood

(with inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.