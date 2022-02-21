Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Shakib Al Hasan recalled to Tigers' squad for T20I series

  • The Associated Press
  • February 21st, 2022
  • 20:17:30 IST

Dhaka: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was recalled to Bangladesh’s squad for a two-match T20 series against Afghanistan next month.

Shakib missed the side’s most recent T20 series against Pakistan last year due to injury.

Uncapped players Munim Shahriar and Yasir Ali were also included in the 14-man squad after impressive performances in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Opening batter Shahriar made 178 runs in six matches for Fortune Barishal, a strike rate of 152. Yasir, who previously was named to Bangladesh’s ODI squad, scored 219 runs in 11 matches for Khulna Tigers for a strike rate of 139.49.

File image of Shakib Al Hasan. Image credit: Twitter/@T20WorldCup

File image of Shakib Al Hasan. Image credit: Twitter/@T20WorldCup

Nurul Hasan Sohan, Akbar Ali, Shamim Patwari, Aminul Islam Biplob, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Saif Hasan were dropped from the 16-man squad that played against Pakistan.

The T20 series will be played 3 and 5 March. Prior to that, the teams will play a three-match ODI series beginning 23 February.

Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Naim Sheikh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 21, 2022 20:17:30 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain tried in rare adultery case
First Cricket News

Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain tried in rare adultery case

Bangladeshi national cricketer Nasir Hossain has gone on trial charged with adultery after a man claimed the batsman illegally married his wife, lawyers said Thursday.

Eight Afghanistan cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh, says report
First Cricket News

Eight Afghanistan cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh, says report

According to The Daily Star, apart from the eight cricketers, three members of the support staff of the touring party also tested positive.

Afghanistan names Stuart Law as interim head coach for Bangladesh tour
First Cricket News

Afghanistan names Stuart Law as interim head coach for Bangladesh tour

The 53-year-old Law will take over from South African Lance Klusener, who had ended his association with the Afghanistan team in September last year after deciding not to renew his contract.