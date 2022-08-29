Afghanistan could seal a spot in Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 with a victory against Bangladesh whom they face off on Tuesday at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. Afghanistan won their first match of the group stage against Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

The two groups in the Asia Cup consist of three teams each and the top two sides will qualify for the Super 4 stage.

Bangladesh meanwhile will be playing their first match of the Asia Cup on Tuesday and will look to make a winning start. Their victory which will result in each team winning at least one match will also spice up things in the group.

Bangladesh will be captained by ace cricketer Shakib Al Hasan in the Asia Cup and all eyes will be on the veteran all-rounder who has proved to be an excellent servant for his nation over the years. The team, however, is not in great form winning just two off eight T20Is in 2022 with one match ending in no result.

Afghanistan meanwhile wreaked havoc against Sri Lanka. Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets while Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman scalped two each as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 105. The chase was complete in 10.1 overs with Rahmanullah Gurbaz making 40 off 18 balls. They will look to continue the good form against Bangladesh.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in the Asia Cup?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will be played on 30 August, 2022.

What time is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in the Asia Cup?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will be played at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in the Asia Cup?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Which TV channel is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in the Asia Cup on?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in the Asia Cup will be on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 Star Sports Select HD channels.

Where to live stream Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar. It can also be followed on Firstpost.com.

What is Bangladesh’s squad for the Asia Cup?

Bangladesh’s squad for the Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed , Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Naim.

What is Afghanistan’s squad for the Asia Cup?

Afghanistan’s squad for the Asia Cup: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Samiullah Shinwari, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Rashid Khan.

