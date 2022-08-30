Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live score and updates, Asia Cup: Afghanistan look to continue form
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live score and updates, Asia Cup: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

18:41 (IST)

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE
Afghanistan were on a roll in the first match of the competition where the bowlers rattled the Sri Lankan batting unit first and then the two openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided the side with a brisk start

18:30 (IST)

Highlights

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, LIVR CRICKET SCORE: Afghanistan play Bangladesh. AP

PREVIEW: Bangladesh will be up against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 clash in Sharjah. The Afghan side is coming into this game on the back of a stunning win against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.

While the Afghanistan bowlers rattled the Lankan batting order, openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided them with a brisk start. The Mohammad Nabi-led side would want to continue the form.

On the other side, Bangladesh would want to start the tournament on a positive note.

SQUADS:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad

Updated Date: August 30, 2022 18:47:52 IST

