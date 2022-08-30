Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live score and updates, Asia Cup: Afghanistan look to continue form

Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

PREVIEW: Bangladesh will be up against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 clash in Sharjah. The Afghan side is coming into this game on the back of a stunning win against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.

While the Afghanistan bowlers rattled the Lankan batting order, openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided them with a brisk start. The Mohammad Nabi-led side would want to continue the form.

On the other side, Bangladesh would want to start the tournament on a positive note.

SQUADS:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad

