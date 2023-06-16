Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Day 2 Report: Bangladesh rebounded and extended their lead to 370 runs after bowling out Afghanistan for 146 in their one-off Test on a hectic Thursday when 16 wickets fell.

Bangladesh suffered a sensational batting collapse in the morning, losing five wickets for nine runs to be bowled out for 382. Afghanistan were all out in just 39 overs, and Bangladesh chose not to enforce the follow on. They were 134-1 in their second innings by stumps on day two.

Pacer Nijatullah Masood raised Afghanistan prospects when his morning five-for was just the second by an Afghan bowler on debut.

His 5-79 was instrumental in triggering the collapse as Bangladesh added just 20 runs to their overnight total of 362-5.

A day after becoming the first Afghan to take a wicket with the first ball of his Test career, Masood found swing and movement in the overcast conditions to rip through Bangladesh’s batting.

Pace bowler Yamin Ahmedzai, who complemented Masood with 2-39, provided the momentum-shifting breakthrough when he had Mehidy Hasan caught by Amir Hamza at backward point with a delivery that was well outside off. Mehidy threw away his wicket for 48.

Masood then undid veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who fended a short delivery to slip to be out for 47.

After their dismissals, Bangladesh crumbled in two overs. Masood complete his five-wicket haul by rattling the stumps of Shoriful Islam in the 86th over.

