Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Highlights: Afghanistan clinched a rain-shortened first ODI against Bangladesh, beating the hosts by 17 runs (DLS method) in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Bangladesh rode on a half-century from Towhid Hridoy to post 169/9 in 43 overs. When rain stopped play later on again, Afghanistan were 83/2, ahead of Bangladesh’s DLS par score of 67.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Preview: Afghanistan and Bangladesh teams said their one-day international series will be ideal preparation ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup.

The three-match series begins in Chittagong, with Afghanistan looking for their first ODI series win in Bangladesh at their third attempt.

This year’s 50-over Asia Cup tournament will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 31 and September 17, before the ODI World Cup in India opens in October.

“Bangladesh always plays well in their home, and also they did well in the last couple of years in ODIs,” Shahidi said. “But we also played good cricket in ODIs in the last two years.”

Afghanistan played two ODI series in Bangladesh, in 2016 and 2022, losing both 2-1.

They lost the one-off Test in the current series by a record 546 runs in June but hope to reverse their fortunes in the ODIs with the return of key players such as Rashid Khan.

Shahidi said he felt confident when Khan was playing.

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said the matches were “an ideal preparation for us leading up to the Asia Cup and for the World Cup”, adding that Afghanistan would be tough opponents.

“They have been playing good cricket lately… they are a pretty formidable team in the one-day format,” he said.

The second and third ODIs will also be held at Chittagong, on July 8 and 11, with two T20s to follow in Bangladesh’s northeastern city of Sylhet on July 14 and 16.

