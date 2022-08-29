Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: Sharjah Weather Update

Afghanistan proved their worth as a strong contender for this year’s Asia Cup title when they beat Sri Lanka in the tournament opener. The team will be looking to confirm their berth in the semi-final when they take on Bangladesh on 30 August. The match will be held at 7:30 pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. For Afghanistan, the previous encounter went almost perfectly. The Mohammad Nabi-led team was miles ahead of their opponent. They managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 105, then registered their second biggest win in T20I in terms of balls remaining.

Afghanistan will be flying high on the performances of their bowling unit, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi. The left-arm pacer was awarded the player of the match trophy for his 3-wicket haul.

As for Bangladesh, the team will be looking to get over their recent lacklustre performance in T20Is and start their campaign with a win.

The side enter this contest on the back of losing both their white-ball series to Zimbabwe. The unit will be boosted by the return of Mohammad Saifuddin, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. This could give the side some much-needed firepower.

The Sharjah stadium is set to witness a cracker of a contest on Tuesday. Both sides look well-balanced and the game could go either way.

Weather report:

Sharjah is expected to partly cloudy weather on Tuesday evening. The wind speed will be around 10 to 15 km/h. The temperatures will be on the higher side, ranging from 30 to 39 degree Celsius on match day. Humidity will be around 40 percent.

Possible playing XIs:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Karim Janat, Azmataullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Bangladesh: Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin.

